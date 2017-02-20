4-H to host Chili Cook-Off

The Johnson County 4-H will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off on

Friday, February 24, 2017 at the National Guard Armory in

Mountain City from 6:00-8:00 p.m. 4th – 12th grade 4-H’ers

will be competing in 3 different categories: Best Home-Style,

Most Unique, and Spiciest, as well as for the honor of People’s

Choice. Admission will be $3.00; guests will get to sample

all of the chilies, they will also receive a drink and a ballot to

vote for their favorite chili. In addition to the chili competition,

we will also be having a dessert and cake auction at

7:00pm to help raise funds for our programs. All proceeds

from the event will benefit Johnson County 4-H programs. For

further information about the event you may contact Danielle

Pleasant or Leigh Anne Taylor at 727-8161 or dsilver2@utk.

edu.