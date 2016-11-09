2016 General Election Summary Report for Johnson County

In the race for President and Vice President of the United States, Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 5,400 votes, at 81.94 percent. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine received 988 votes at 14.99 percent of the vote in Johnson County.

In the race for the United States House of Representatives, First District, Republican Phil Roe won with 5064 votes, or 81.76 percent.

In the race for Tennessee Senate 4th District, Republican Jon Lundberg won with 5004 votes at 98.99 percent of the vote.

In the race for Tennessee House Third District, Republican Timothy Hill took 5267 votes at 88.36 percent of the vote.

In the race for Mayor of the Town of Mountain City, Kevin Parsons won with 518 votes at 57.24 percent of the vote.

In the race for aldermen for the Town of Mountain City, there were two positions available. Jerry Jordan received 697 votes at 50.56 percent and Bob Morrison received 512 votes at 37.16 percent.