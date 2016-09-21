More than 100 people gather for the Johnson County Farmer’s Market Community Harvest

By Karla Prudhomme

Saturday was a picture perfect fall day for the Community Harvest Dinner and Hike at Doe Mountain Recreation Area. Over 100 people gathered to enjoy the amazing meal prepared by Craig Cox and the JCHS Culinary Arts students. The event began with a choice of two hikes up Doe Mountain. Approximately 30 people arrived in time to enjoy discovering the newly formed Doe Mountain hiking trails. Carol Camp led a gentle one-mile hike and Scott Genaille led a more rigorous 2½ mile hike for the more seasoned hikers.

The Acorn Valley Bluegrass Band provided a festive atmosphere while the attendees enjoyed refreshments and had the opportunity to bid on some beautiful items in the silent auction. Our new Tennessee State Senator hopeful, Jon Lundberg, was in attendance as well as the Johnson County Mayor, Larry Potter and Mountain City Mayor, Lawrence Keeble. Mayor Potter, Karla Prudhomme, Carol Camp, Scott Genaille and Jana Jones were recognized as the team that put the event together. Pastor Ron Drake from Mountain City Community Church shared the blessing for the food that was provided by the Johnson County Farmers Market vendors which included a chili spaghetti squash bake, butternut squash bisque, fall kale salad, homemade French bread, pumpkin pie and caramel apple cupcakes. Before dessert was served, Jana Jones recognized the volunteers that serve the Farmers Market. Susan Kopacka, Mike and Sonnie Keefer, Dennis Shekinah, James Smith, Fran Boyette, and Patty Sanfilippo have put in countless hours to help the Farmers Market exist. Mayor Potter thanked everyone who came out to participate. The Community Harvest Dinner and Hike was made possible by the Healthier Appalachia Regional Roadmap Grant, provided by ETSU and ARC. The Johnson County Farmers Market would like to thank The Office of Economic and Community Development for securing the grant funds, and a special ‘thank you’ goes out to the Doe Mountain Recreation Authority.