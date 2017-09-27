This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church

opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Pleasant Grove Baptist pre-school registration has begun

Pre-school Registration at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has now begun. The hours are 8:00am until 2:00 pm Mondays and Wednesdays. Please call (423)727-6805 for information and registration packets.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Calvary Baptist Church presents Reality Checkpoint 2017 “Even If…”

Reality Checkpoint is a 40 minute walk-through dramatization depicting how the choices you make today will affect your future and ultimately your eternity. It begins at 5:00 pm on both October 7 and 8, on a first come, first serve basis. Refreshments and a movie will be provided while groups wait. Admission is free. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 1354 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Southside Freewill Baptist Church will hold homecoming

Southside Freewill Baptist Church will hold their homecoming on Saturday, October 1, 2017. Services will begin at 10:00 am. Come join us for a day of worship, praise and special singing. Everyone welcome.

Meadowview Baptist Church to hold revival

Meadowview Baptist Church will have revival services September 25 through September 29. Brother Charles Worley will be the visiting evangelist. Special singing each night. Service begins at 7:00 pm.

Mountain City First Methodist Church to hold contemporary worship service

Mountain City First Methodist Church will hold contemporary worship service on Sunday evenings at 6:00 pm with live Christian music, a brief message and refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

First Apostolic Church to hold revival

Revival will be held at First Apostolic Church Sunday-Wednesday, September 24-27. Sunday services are at 10 am and 6 pm. Weeknight services are at 7 pm each night. The church is located at 4664 Hwy 67 W. Guest evangelist is Rev. Gary Johnson from Charleston, WV. Pastor Tracy Newman and congregation would love for you to come worship with us where you Can FEEL the Difference!

Sugar Grove Baptist Baptist Church to hold revival services

Sugar Grove Baptist Church, 925 Sugar Grove Church Road Butler, Tn, will be holding Revival Services October 1-4.

Sunday services will start at 11am and 7pm with Monday through Wednesday services starting at 7pm. Come as you are for special music and solid Bible preaching. Special youth led service Sunday night. Call 423-956-2581 with any questions.

Free Movie Night at Amazing Grace Christian Church

Amazing Grace Christian Church will hold a free movie night this coming Saturday, September 30th at 6:30 pm. They are located at 1923 Highway 421 N. Lee Stroble will be presented.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Rock Creek Missionary Church to have benefit singing for Junior Roark

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church will be having a benefit singing for Junior Roark on October 7 at 6 pm to help raise money due to Junior having a stroke and no insurance. For directions or more information please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-385-0666.