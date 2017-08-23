This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for info.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s

Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

God’s Country Thrift Store has reopened for the summer

God’s Country Church Thrift Store has reopened for the summer. Our hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are having a clearance special for the month of June: all the clothes you can get in one bag for $2.00. There will be special prices on lots of other items, too. Come by and check us out at 996 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City.

If you have items to donate, please call 727-9472 to arrange a drop off time.

Our Sunday worship time is 11:00 a.m. and everyone is welcome. You will hear the Word of God preached and feel the love of God from our congregation.

Shady Valley Baptist Church will be holding homecoming

Shady Valley Baptist Church will be having Homecoming on Sunday, August 27. Special singing by Voices of Faith will be at 10:00. Guest speaker Jerry Lyons will be preaching at 11:00. There will be a meal following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Everyone welcome!

Pine Grove Baptist to Celebrate 180th Homecoming

Pastor Michael Penley and congregation invite all current and former members to join them Sunday, August 27th at 10:30am in celebration of 180 years in the ministry. There will be special singing and Preacher Rick Thomason, Pastor of Central Baptist Church and former Youth Pastor of Pine Grove, will bring the morning message. A fellowship lunch will follow. The church is located at 936 Big Dry Run Road in Mountain City. Please come and join them in this service of love, praise and thanksgiving for all God has done.

Heavenly Light Baptist Church

invites all to Homecoming

Heavenly Light Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to Homecoming 8/20. New Covenant will be Singing and Bro. Bill Morefield will be preaching. We hope to see you there.