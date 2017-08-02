This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Farmer’s Memorial Baptist Church to hold singing

Farmer’s Memorial Baptist Church will hold a singing with the Combs Family Gospel singers on Saturday, August 5th at 6:00 pm. The church is located on Farmers Store Road in Lansing, North Carolina. Pastor Rev. Danny Joe Farmer and congregation invites everyone. For more information call 336-385-6642 or 336-977-1257.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to hold preschool registration

Preschool Registration at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has now begun. Preschool begins on August 14. The hours are from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Please call (423) 727-6805 for more information and registration packets.

29th Annual Johnson County Camp Meeting scheduled for July 31-August 4

The 29th Annual Johnson County Camp meeting will be held the week of July 31st – August 4th at the Trade Community Center. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly with Evangelist Bro. Charles Worley, pastor of Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden, NC preaching each night. Special music will be provided by: Monday – The Perry Voices, Tuesday – The Nunn Sisters, Wednesday – Camp meeting Choir, Thursday, The Edwards Family and Friday – The Joyaires. Everyone is invited to join with us for Old Time Camp meeting services.

Community Prayer Service for Schools to be held

There will be a community prayer service for schools to be held on Sunday, August 6th at 2:00 pm at the pavilion at Ralph Stout Park. Everyone is welcome.

Grief Share resumes at

First Baptist Church August 15

We are pleased to announce the return of GriefShare on Tuesday, August 15, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. This is an internationally proven Bible-based, Christ-centered grief recovery support group. The sessions are 14 weeks and consist of journaling, workbooking and group discussions. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. A very capable certified grief counselor, Norma Roark, will lead the group assisted by Rosedda Fore. You may contact Norma at 727-8520 or email nbroark@yahoo.com. Please call the church office at 727-9711 to register no later than July 28. Cost for materials $25.00.

The Just Over Youth Group of First Baptist Church will be

having a yard and bake sale

The Just Over Youth Group of First Baptist Church will be having a yard and bake sale on Saturday, August 5th 7:30 am until 1:00 pm. They will also have hot dogs, chips and a drink for $2.50.

Doe Valley Baptist Church to hold homecoming

Doe Valley Baptist Church will be having homecoming on Sunday, August 6, 2017. There will be a special singing and Ethan Green will be the visiting preacher. Pastor Roy Dowell and the congregation invite you to come and be with them at this special service.

First Baptist Church will give away free food from the food panty

First Baptist Church will give away free food from the food pantry on Wednesday, August 2nd at 12:00 pm in the fellowship hall at the back of the church until it is gone.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.