This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

CBM Ministries accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp

Have you registered for camp yet?? CBM Ministries of Johnson County, a non-denominational ministry formerly known as Children’s Bible Mission, is still accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp. Camp dates are July 17th through 21st from 9:30-4:00. VBC is for boys and girls who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme this year is “Fishers of Men”. The program includes: Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, swimming at the community pool and much more. Camp takes place at the First Baptist Recreation Park. For more information, or scholarships, contact Mr. Mike at 727-1941 or pick up a registration brochure at Norm’s TV.

Major Event Training for Churches/Houses of Worship

A major event training for churches and houses of worship will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017at 6:00 PM the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church located at 401 West Main Street Mountain City, TN 37683. Recently, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sent out notifications to all churches/houses of worship, notifying the leadership that the FBI has offered a major event training, free of charge. Please let us know if you were not contacted, as every effort was made to include everyone, however a lot of notifications were returned.

Below is the date, time and place of the training. Also here is a reminder of what the training will cover: Active shooter,

Forming a collaborative plan, Understanding the situation, Determining goals and objectives, Plan Development, Plan preparation, review and approval, Plan implementation and maintenance. Again we ask that if your church/house of worship has not been contacted, please let us know. We certainly tried to contact everyone and had no intentions of leaving anyone out and hope we did not do so. 423-727-7761.

Antioch Baptist Church will be holding a benefit singing

Antioch Baptist Church will be holding a benefit singing for Paul and Dora May on Saturday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Please come support the family. May God bless you all.

Gospel and Country Music Festival to be held at Ralph Stout Park

There will be a Gospel and Country Music Festival October 14 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, October 15 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and October 16th from 3:00 to 7:30 at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Come out and worship our Lord and Savior . Come and listen to country and Gospel music.

Hale Community Ministry will hold school clothes give away

Hale Community Ministry will hold a school clothes give away for any family that needs help on July 19 and 20. Call 423-727-1521 to make an appointments.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to hold preschool registration

Preschool Registration at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has now begun. Preschool begins on August 14. The hours are from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Please call (423) 727-6805 for more information and registration packets.

29th Annual Johnson County Camp Meeting scheduled for July 31-August 4

The 29th Annual Johnson County Camp meeting will be held the week of July 31st – August 4th at the Trade Community Center. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly with Evangelist Bro. Charles Worley, pastor of Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden, NC preaching each night. Special music will be provided by: Monday – The Perry Voices, Tuesday – The Nunn Sisters, Wednesday – Camp meeting Choir, Thursday, The Edwards Family and Friday – The Joyaires. Everyone is invited to join with us for Old Time Camp meeting services.

Grief Share resumes at First Baptist Church August 15

We are pleased to announce the return of GriefShare on Tuesday, August 15, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. This is an internationally proven Bible-based, Christ-centered grief recovery support group. The sessions are 14 weeks and consist of journaling, workbooking and group discussions. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. A very capable certified grief counselor, Norma Roark, will lead the group assisted by Rosedda Fore. You may contact Norma at 727-8520 or email nbroark@yahoo.com. Please call the church office at 727-9711 to register no later than July 28. Cost for materials $25.00.

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church

Clothing connection to be held July 22nd

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church will be holding their church clothing connection Saturday, July 22nd from 8:00am-11:00am. A variety of free children and adult clothing, shoes and household items offered to anyone in need. They are located at 3100 Crackers Neck Road in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 423-471-1074.

Sugar Grove Baptist Church to hold VBS

Sugar Grove Baptist Church will be holding VBS Sunday 7/16 until 7/20 from 6:30 to 8:30pm. The theme this years is Paul And The Underground Church. Everyone is welcome.

Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church to hold revival

Revival begins at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church on July 23 at 7 pm nightly with Brothers David Lyalls and Josh Jones. The church is located on Rock Creek Road off of 88 West, and the church will be approximately two miles on the left. For questions, please contact Pastor Anthony Roark at 336-385-6506.

Annual homecoming at Laurel Springs Community Church

There will be an annual homecoming at Laurel Springs Community Church on Forge Sunday, July 23. Services begins at 10:00 am. Special singing speak will be Bill Shoup from Newland, North Carolina. Lunch will be around 12:30. Pastor and congregation invites you to come be with us. Pastor Spencer Roark.

Special singing at Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church

There will be special singing at Vaught’s Gap Baptist Church on July 30th at 6:00 pm. Joyful Noise will be singing. Pastor Chuck Morefield. Eveyone is invited.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church to hold Vacation Bible School

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church will hold their Vacation Bible School Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22 from 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9-1 pm. They are located at 917 Medical Park Drive, adjacent to the Mountain City Care Center

Nursing Home. The theme is “Wild for Jesus” the story of Jesus and His great love told in stories, crafts, games and snacks. For more information or for transportation phone 727-5449.

God’s Backwoods Disciples Ministry and Rainbow Mennonite Church to hold 14th annual event

God’s Backwoods Disciples Ministry and Rainbow Mennonite Church will be having their 14th annual outing. The event will be held this Saturday, July 22nd at the Forge Creek Community Center (old Forge School) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of this year’s activities will be trout fishing in the creek behind the community center, hunting and fishing simulators, archery, BB and pellet target shooting, as well as other stations. There will be door prizes and free food.

Rainbow Mennonite invites all children in Johnson County and surrounding areas to join us for a great family outing. Enjoy fun and fellowship as we learn about Jesus and God’s great outdoors.

For more info, call 727-6230 or 433-7375.

Cobbs Creek Baptist Church to hold VBS

Cobbs Creek Baptist Church will hold VBS July 23rd -26th 6:30 – 8 pm, study from Proverbs. Contact : Wanda Robinson 423-768-2783