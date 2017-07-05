This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church

opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

Antioch Baptist Church

will be holding a benefit singing

Antioch Baptist Church will be holding a benefit singing for Paul and Dora May on Saturday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Please come support the family. May God bless you all.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

CBM Ministries accepting registrations

for Vacation Bible Camp

Have you registered for camp yet?? CBM Ministries of Johnson County, a non-denominational ministry formerly known as Children’s Bible Mission, is still accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp. Camp dates are July 17th through 21st from 9:30-4:00. VBC is for boys and girls who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme this year is “Fishers of Men”. The program includes: Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, swimming at the community pool and much more. Camp takes place at the First Baptist Recreation Park. For more information, or scholarships, contact Mr. Mike at 727-1941 or pick up a registration brochure at Norm’s TV.

Major Event Training

for Churches/Houses of Worship

A major event training for churches and houses of worship will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017at 6:00 PM the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church located at 401 West Main Street Mountain City, TN 37683. Recently, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sent out notifications to all churches/houses of worship, notifying the leadership that the FBI has offered a major event training, free of charge. Please let us know if you were not contacted, as every effort was made to include everyone, however a lot of notifications were returned.

Below is the date, time and place of the training. Also here is a reminder of what the training will cover: Active shooter,

Forming a collaborative plan, Understanding the situation, Determining goals and objectives, Plan Development, Plan preparation, review and approval, Plan implementation and maintenance. Again we ask that if your church/house of worship has not been contacted, please let us know. We certainly tried to contact everyone and had no intentions of leaving anyone out and hope we did not do so. 423-727-7761.

God’s Country Thrift Store

has reopened for the summer

God’s Country Church Thrift Store has reopened for the summer. Our hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are having a clearance special for the month of June: all the clothes you can get in one bag for $2.00. There will be special prices on lots of other items, too. Come by and check us out at 996 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City.

If you have items to donate, please call 727-9472 to arrange a drop off time.

Our Sunday worship time is 11:00 a.m. and everyone is welcome. You will hear the Word of God preached and feel the love of God from our congregation.

Gospel and Country Music Festival

to be held at Ralph Stout Park

There will be a Gospel and Country Music Festival October 14 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, October 15 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and October 16th from 3:00 to 7:30 at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Come out and worship our Lord and Savior . Come and listen to country and Gospel music.

Southside Freewill Baptist Church

presents a Journey with Moses

Let’s go camping! Southside Freewill Baptist Church presents a Journey With Moses, a one-day Bible camp for all ages. Saturday, July 15th from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Van service will be provided. Please call David at 423 707 8066.

Old Fashioned Tent Revival

at Way of the Cross Revival Center

There will be old fashioned tent revival at Way of the Cross Revival center, located 1677 South Shady Street in Mountain City beginning July 2nd at 6:00 pm Sunday night. For more information, call 423-895-3093, 423-727-4848 or 423-727-7674.

The preaching schedule is as follows: Brother Homer Vanover will be preaching July 2 at 6:00 pm with special singing by Walter Simcox and Grace Davis. Brother Greg Poe will be preaching July 3rd at 7:00 pm with special singing by Larry and Brenda Barry. Brother Shannon Courtner will be preaching on July 4th at 7:00 pm with special singing by Shannon Courtner and his daughter. Frank Woods will be preaching on July 5th at 7:00 pm with special singing by Larry and Brenda Barry. The Singing Cookes will be there on July 6th beginning at 7:00 pm. Brother Carter Well from Living Faith TV will be preaching on July 7 at 7:00 pm. Special singing will be Dennis White and singers from Swords Creek, Virginia. Brother Harold Lam from Moline, Illinois will be preaching on July 8th-9th, Saturday beginning at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 6:00 pm with special singing by Ron Wilson on July 8th and Kenny and Louis Price on July 9th. Everyone is welcome.

The Dollar Brothers

will be singing at Doe Valley Baptist Church

The Dollar Brothers will be singing at the 6:00 pm service on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 at Doe Valley Baptist Church. Pastor Roy Dowell and the congregation welcome you to come and worship with us in this special song service. Call the pastor at 423-727-7467 for additional information.

First Freewill Baptist Church

to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.