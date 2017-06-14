This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Liberty Christian Church

welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.

CBM Ministries accepting registrations

for Vacation Bible Camp

Have you registered for camp yet?? CBM Ministries of Johnson County, a non-denominational ministry formerly known as Children’s Bible Mission, is still accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp. Camp dates are July 17th through 21st from 9:30-4:00. VBC is for boys and girls who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme this year is “Fishers of Men”. The program includes: Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, swimming at the community pool and much more. Camp takes place at the First Baptist Recreation Park. For more information, or scholarships, contact Mr. Mike at 727-1941 or pick up a registration brochure at Norm’s TV.

Pleasant View Christian Church to hold revival

Pleasant View Christian Church will hold a revival June 11-14 at 7:00 pm nightly. The church is located in Neva, Tennessee. Everyone is welcome. Speaker is Rod Hedrick. Pastor Gary Bowman.

Annual yard and bake sale

at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church will hold their annual fundraiser yard and bake sale on Saturday, June 24 from 8:00am-1:30 pm. The church is located at 833 W. Main.

First United Methodist Church invites Kids, 4-12, to Cave Quest VBS:

Following Jesus, the Light of the World!

At Cave Quest, kids explore what it means to follow Jesus through dark times. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig into yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Cave Quest Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. June 26 – 30th, 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Need a ride? Call 423-727-1054.

Come and explore the coolest book on the planet at Rainbow Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School

Come and explore the coolest books on the planet at Rainbow Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School June 11-June 16 from 6:00 to 8:45 pm. The church is located at 1155 Rainbow Road, Mountain City. They can be reached at 423-727-5882. If you need a ride, call 727-6851 or 291-9745.

Major Event Training for

Churches/Houses of Worship

A major event training for churches and houses of worship will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2017at 6:00 PM the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church located at 401 West Main Street Mountain City, TN 37683. Recently, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office sent out notifications to all churches/houses of worship, notifying the leadership that the FBI has offered a major event training, free of charge. Please let us know if you were not contacted, as every effort was made to include everyone, however a lot of notifications were returned.

Below is the date, time and place of the training. Also here is a reminder of what the training will cover: Active shooter,

Forming a collaborative plan, Understanding the situation, Determining goals and objectives, Plan Development, Plan preparation, review and approval, Plan implementation and maintenance. Again we ask that if your church/house of worship has not been contacted, please let us know. We certainly tried to contact everyone and had no intentions of leaving anyone out and hope we did not do so. 423-727-7761.

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church

to hold Vacation Bible School

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School nightly June 26th – June 30th 6:30 pm 8:30 pm. Everyone is welcome. Pastor Chuck Morefield.

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church

to hold clothing connection

Vaughts Gap Baptist Church to hold a clothing connection ministry will be open Saturday, June 24th, 8:00-11:00 am at the fellowship hall. A variety of children and adult clothing, shoes and household items will be offered free to anyone in need. Address is 3100 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City. Phone 471-1074 for more information.

Corinth Baptist Church

will hold Vacation Bible School

Corinth Baptist Church on Deer Run Road in Laurel will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday June 18th through Friday, June 23rd from 6:30-8:45. Friday is commencement and will be followed up by a hot dog roast. Our theme this year is The Redeemer.

First Apostolic Church

to hold 7th anniversary services

First Apostolic Church, 4664 Hwy 67 W, will be having our 7th Anniversary services on Friday, June 23 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, June 25 at 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. On Friday night Rev. David Bridges, Pastor at First Apostolic Church, Morganton, NC will be preaching. On Sunday, Rev. Chad Erickson, Pastor at First Apostolic Church, Maryville, TN, will be singing and preaching in both services. We invite everyone to come and worship the Lord with us in our newly reconstructed sanctuary as we celebrate the goodness of God and his wonderful blessings. For more info, contact Pastor Tracy Newman at 423-895-9729. First Apostolic Church, where you can FEEL the Difference!

Rusty Nail Crossing

will be singing at First Freewill Baptist

Rusty Nail Crossing will be singing at First Freewill Baptist Church located on Hemlock Street at 11:00 am Sunday.