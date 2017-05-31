This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Pleasant View Christian Church to hold revival

Pleasant View Christian Church will hold a revival June 11-14 at 7:00 pm nightly. The church is located in Neva, Tennessee. Everyone is welcome. Speaker is Rod Hedrick. Pastor Gary Bowman.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

First Apostolic Church to hold services at their regular location

First Apostolic Church is back to meeting at their church, located at 4664 HWY 67W.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

CBM Ministries accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp

Have you registered for camp yet?? CBM Ministries of Johnson County, a non-denominational ministry formerly known as Children’s Bible Mission, is still accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp. Camp dates are July 17th through 21st from 9:30-4:00. VBC is for boys and girls who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme this year is “Fishers of Men”. The program includes: Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, swimming at the community pool and much more. Camp takes place at the First Baptist Recreation Park. For more information, or scholarships, contact Mr. Mike at 727-1941 or pick up a registration brochure at Norm’s TV.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

to hold Vacation Bible School

Galactic Starveyors! Searching the Visible, Discovering the Invisible. Colossians 1:15-16. Vacation Bible School will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Please join us nightly Sunday, June 4th through Thursday, June 8th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will have a family cook-out on Friday night the 9th starting at 6:00 pm. Please call the church at 727-6805 for a ride. Everyone is welcome.

Doe Valley Baptist Bible to hold Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School will be held at Doe Valley Baptist Church starting Sunday, May 28 through Friday, June 2, 2017 from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm. Please join us nightly. We will be having family night on Friday, June 2 starting at 6:30. Classes for all ages. For more information, call 423-727-7468.

Nelson Chapel Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School at Nelson Chapel Baptist Church on Forge Creek road is going to be Sunday June 4 through Friday the 9th from 6:30-8:30 nightly. Friday is family night so come and enjoy the fun and food. This year’s theme is Camp Out and Getting S’more of Jesus. If you need a ride please call or text Mr. Tim Morris 423-291-1146.

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.