This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Mountain View Baptist Church to hold revival

Mountain View Baptist Church to hold revival on May 7 -12 at 7:00 pm.: Rev. Eddie Lewis and Rev. Julian Owens will be preaching. Pastor Brian Weaver and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

Liberty Christian Church

welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church to hold revival services

Revival services will be held at Victory Chapel Cowboy Church, located at 917 Medical Park Drive, adjacent to Mountain City Care Center, Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May at 6:00 pm nightly and 10:40 am on Sunday with Evangelist Ronnie Brooks of Opp, Alabama and Joshua Lindsay, his grandson, Ohio. There will be special music at each service. Come and be with us at each service for a time of blessing

and refreshing from the Lord.

David and Patti Pyles with Amazing Grace Ministries will be at Rainbow Mennonite

Church for a series of meetings

David and Patti Pyles with Amazing Grace Ministries will be at Rainbow Mennonite Church for a series of meeting starting Sunday, April 30th and going thru May 3rd at 7:00 each night. David and Patti were ambassadors to Israel for 16 years. While there they started Messiah Baptist Tabernacle in Tel Aviv. Also, they started “Project Nehemiah” which assists Jews returning to the homeland.

Rainbow Mennonite invites you to come and listen to this dynamic couple as they connect the old and new Testament to the Messiah, Jesus Christ. For more information, call 727-6230.

CBM Ministries accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp

Have you registered for camp yet?? CBM Ministries of Johnson County, a non-denominational ministry formerly known as Children’s Bible Mission, is still accepting registrations for Vacation Bible Camp. Camp dates are July 17th through 21st from 9:30-4:00. VBC is for boys and girls who have completed Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme this year is “Fishers of Men”. The program includes: Bible lessons, music, crafts, games, swimming at the community pool and much more. Camp takes place at the First Baptist Recreation Park. For more information, or scholarships, contact Mr. Mike at 727-1941 or pick up a registration brochure at Norm’s TV.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

Galactic Starveyors! Searching the Visible, Discovering the Invisible. Colossians 1:15-16. Vacation Bible School will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Please join us nightly Sunday, June 4th through Thursday, June 8th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will have a family cook-out on Friday night the 9th starting at 6:00 pm. Please call the church at 727-6805 for a ride. Everyone is welcome.

Corinth Baptist Church to hold revival services

Corinth Baptist Church will have revival services beginning Sunday night, May 14, 2017 thru Wednesday night, May 17, 2017. Sunday night service will begin at 6:00 pm with Monday thru Wednesday night services beginning at 7:00 pm. Brother Larry Adams will be the guest speaker. Pastor Bill Morefield and the congregation invite everyone to come out and worship with us. For additional information, please call Pastor Bill Morefield at 727-6074.

First Freewill Baptist Church will hold revival May 8th

First Freewill Baptist Church will hold revival May 8th- May 12th with Mark Wheeler of the Marksmen Quartet. Special singing. Services will begin at 7:00 pm nightly. The church is located at 319 Hemlock Street in Mountain City.

First Apostolic Church to temporarily hold church services at Newman’s Barbershop

First Apostolic Church, 4664 Hwy 67 W, is temporarily holding church services at Newman’s Barbershop, 112 S Church Street, due to fire damage in the church building. Service times are the same: 10 and 6 on Sundays and 7 on Wednesdays.