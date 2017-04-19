This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool

to hold Open House

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Preschool will be having an Open House on Monday, May 1 from 1:15- 2:15pm in the fellowship hall at the back of the church. The church is located at 3885 Roan Creek Road, (Hwy. 167)/ Applications for the 2017-2018 school year will be available. For more information you may call the church office at 727-6805. Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 until 2:00.

God’s Country Church

opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church

to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Rainbow Mennonite Church

to hold BBQ lunch fundraiser

Rainbow Mennonite Church will hold a BBQ lunch on Friday, April 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm to benefit David and Pattie Pyles Ministries, ‘The Nehemiah Project” helping Jews return to their homeland and ‘Amazing Grace Mission’ spreading the gospel to the world. $8 adult plates, $5 ages 6 to 12, under 6 free. Dine in our Carry out. Free delivery in Mountain City area. Lunch consists of fresh cooked pork barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. To place your order, call the church Friday morning at 727-5882. To preorder, call 433-7375 or 306-2022

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Liberty Christian Church

welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.

First Apostolic Church to temporarily hold church services at Newman’s Barbershop

First Apostolic Church, 4664 Hwy 67 W, is temporarily holding church services at Newman’s Barbershop, 112 S Church Street, due to fire damage in the church building. Service times are the same: 10 and 6 on Sundays and 7 on Wednesdays.

Sutherland Baptist Church Revival

Pastor Allen Younce invites you to Sutherland Baptist Church’s revival on Monday, April 17th through Friday, April 21st at 7:00 pm. They are located at 124 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, North Carolina 28615. Evangelist Eugene Fillers and special singing nightly.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.