This week’s church announcements

Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church to hold Easter Blacklight Drama

Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church to hold Easter Blacklight Drama on Saturday April 15th at 6:30 pm. Please come and be with us. If you need a ride, please call 423-727-1038.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.

Walnut Grove Baptist Church to hold Easter egg hunt

April 15th starting at 2pm, Walnut Grove Baptist Church, on Falls Branch Road will be having an Easter egg hunt. Everyone is invited, if you need a ride, please call 727-9612 and leave your name and number and we will get back in touch with you.

Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Falls Branch Road will be having a Revival, April 24th through April 28th. The services will start at 7pm each evening, with special music every evening. Tommy Wurth will be preaching. We would be honored to have you!

Antioch Baptist Church welcomes all to Spring Revival

Antioch Baptist Church will all to their Spring Revival with Pastor Tony Potter April 9-12 at 7:00 pm. There will be special singing nightly. If you have any questions, contact Pastor Kenny Ray Vaught 423-727-9956.

The Johnson County Ministerial Alliance invites the community to Easter Sunrise Service

The Johnson County Ministerial Alliance would like to invite the community to our annual Easter Sunrise Service. The service will be held in the First Christian Fellowship Hall Easter morning at 7:00 am. Pastor Con Sauls from the Mountain City Presbyterian Church will be bringing the message, The Ministerial Alliance will be providing a full breakfast following the service.

First Apostolic Church to temporarily hold church services at Newman’s Barbershop

First Apostolic Church, 4664 Hwy 67 W, is temporarily holding church services at Newman’s Barbershop, 112 S Church Street, due to fire damage in the church building. Service times are the same: 10 and 6 on Sundays and 7 on Wednesdays.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool to hold Open House

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Preschool will be having an Open House on Monday, May 1 from 1:15- 2:15pm in the fellowship hall at the back of the church. The church is located at 3885 Roan Creek Road, (Hwy. 167)/ Applications for the 2017-2018 school year will be available. For more information you may call the church office at 727-6805. Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 until 2:00.

Farmers Memorial Baptist Church to hold revival

Farmers Memorial Baptist Church will hold a revival on April 14th 15th and 16th at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Lyalls. There will be special singing nightly. The church is located on Farmers Store Road in Lansing, North Carolina. Pastor Reverend Danny Joe Farmer and congregation invites everyone. For more information, call 336-385-6642 or 336-977-1257.

Sutherland Baptist Church Revival

Pastor Allen Younce invites you to Sutherland Baptist Church’s revival on Monday, April 17th through Friday, April 21st at 7:00 pm. They are located at 124 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, North Carolina 28615. Evangelist Eugene Fillers and special singing nightly.

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Community Easter Sunrise Service at Ruritan Park

There will be a community Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:00 am at the Ruritan Park. Join us for a spiritual message, songs and continental breakfast. Everyone is welcome.