This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church youth group to hold Easter spaghetti dinner

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church youth group is having an Easter spaghetti dinner on Saturday, March 25th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Adults are $7. Ages 12 and under is $4.00. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, drink, bread and dessert. Dine in or take out, delivery available for Mountain City, contact Candace 423-471-1232. Dinner will be at the church at 917 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683. Church number is 423-727-5449.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Mabel Baptist Church to hold revival

Mabel Baptist Church will hold a revival on Sunday, April 2nd at 6:00pm, Monday, April 3 thru the rest of the week at 7:00 pm. The church is located at on old Highway 421 in Zionsville, North Carolina. Preaching will be Brother Bryan Miller. He is the pastor of Flat Springs Baptist Church. Old Time Bible preaching and spiritual singing each service with prayer. Come and worship the K.J. Bible way.Brother Frank Johnson and congregation gives you a welcome to worship our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore

Liberty Christian Church welcomes Minister Ben Moore. We would like to invite you to join us for services Sunday at 11:00 am and evenings at 6:00 pm. If you are looking for a church to visit, we would love to have you at 405 Liberty Church Road in Mountain City. “O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.” Psalm 34:3.

Corinth Baptist Church to hold singing

The Edwards Family will be singing at the 11:00 am service on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Corinth Baptist Church on Deer Run Road off Highway 91 N toward Damascus, Virginia. Pastor Bill Morefield and the congregation welcome you to come and worship with us in this special song service. Call the pastor at 423-727-6074 for additional information.

Community Easter Sunrise Service at Ruritan Park

There will be a community Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 7:00 am at the Ruritan Park. Join us for a spiritual message, songs and continental breakfast. Everyone is welcome.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.