Victory Chapel Cowboy Church youth group to hold Easter spaghetti dinner

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church youth group is having an Easter spaghetti dinner on Saturday, March 25th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Adults are $7. Ages 12 and under is $4.00. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, drink, bread and dessert. Dine in or take out, delivery available for Mountain City, contact Candace 423-471-1232. Dinner will be at the church at 917 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683. Church number is 423-727-5449.

March 21, 2017