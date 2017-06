Do you believe Congress will be able to agree on a health care plan to replace The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obama Care?

I don't think both sides can agreee on anything.

I think they should just leave it as it is right now. Leave well enough alone.

I think they will agree if both the House and the Senate work together to compromise.

I think the Republicans will come up with a plan that will work for everyone.

I hope they can agree, health care costs are skyrocketing and are no longer afforadable for many. View Results