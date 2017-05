Roan Creek Baptist Church to hold quilt display

Roan Creek Baptist Church, located at 662 Lumpkin Branch Road in Mountain City, will be holding a display of quilts in the church sanctuary on Saturday, May 20th, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Please, come one, come all to see this beautiful display for your enjoyment. No charge, just good fellowship. Ladies of the Roan Creek Baptist Church.