Rainbow Mennonite Church to hold BBQ lunch fundraiser

Rainbow Mennonite Church will hold a BBQ lunch on Friday, April 21 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm to benefit David and Pattie Pyles Ministries, ‘The Nehemiah Project” helping Jews return to their homeland and ‘Amazing Grace Mission’ spreading the gospel to the world. $8 adult plates, $5 ages 6 to 12, under 6 free. Dine in our Carry out. Free delivery in Mountain City area. Lunch consists of fresh cooked pork barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. To place your order, call the church Friday morning at 727-5882. To pre order, call 433-7375 or 306-2022