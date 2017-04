Pleasant Grove Baptist Preschool to hold Open House

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Preschool will be having an Open House on Monday, May 1 from 1:15- 2:15pm in the fellowship hall at the back of the church. The church is located at 3885 Roan Creek Road, (Hwy. 167)/ Applications for the 2017-2018 school year will be available. For more information you may call the church office at 727-6805. Preschool operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 until 2:00.