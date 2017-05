Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

Galactic Starveyors! Searching the Visible, Discovering the Invisible. Colossians 1:15-16. Vacation Bible School will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Please join us nightly Sunday, June 4th through Thursday, June 8th from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will have a family cook-out on Friday night the 9th starting at 6:00 pm. Please call the church at 727-6805 for a ride. Everyone is welcome.