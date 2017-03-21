Mabel Baptist Church to hold revival

Mabel Baptist Church will hold a revival on Sunday, April 2nd at 6:00pm, Monday, April 3 thru the rest of the week at 7:00 pm. The church is located at on old Highway 421 in Zionsville, North Carolina. Preaching will be Brother Bryan Miller. He is the pastor of Flat Springs Baptist Church. Old Time Bible preaching and spiritual singing each service with prayer. Come and worship the K.J. Bible way.Brother Frank Johnson and congregation gives you a welcome to worship our Lord, Jesus Christ.