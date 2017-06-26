ld Fashioned Tent Revival at Way of the Cross Revival Center

Old Fashioned Tent Revival at Way of the Cross Revival Center

There will be old fashioned tent revival at Way of the Cross Revival center, located 1677 South Shady Street in Mountain City beginning July 2nd at 6:00 pm Sunday night. For more information, call 423-895-3093, 423-727-4848 or 423-727-7674.

The preaching schedule is as follows: Brother Homer Vanover will be preaching July 2nd with special singing by Walter Simcox and Grace Davis. Brother Greg Poe will be preaching July 3rd with special singing by Larry and Brenda Barry. Brother Shannon Courtner will be preaching on July 4th with special singing by Shannon Courtner and his daughter. Frank Woods will be preaching on July 5th with special singing by Larry and Brenda Barry. Brother Carter Well from Living Faith TV will be preaching on July 7th. Special singing will be Dennis White and singers from Swords Creek, Virginia. Brother Harold Lam from Moline, Illinois will be preaching on July 8th-9th with special singing by Ron Wilson on July 8th and Kenny and Louis Price on July 9th. Everyone is welcome.