Johnson County Church Announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Mountain City First United Methodist Church invites all to contemporary worship service

Mountain City First United Methodist Church would like to invite you to its contemporary worship service on Sunday at 6:00 pm. Dress is casual and the music is modern. Come and have fun as we worship God.

Sutherland Baptist Church to hold revival

Pastor Allen Younce invites you to revival at Sutherland Baptist Church on Sunday, October 15 at 11:00am and 6:00 pm on Monday, October 16th-Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 pm. Preaching by Pastor Raymond Spann. The church is located at 134 Brown Hollow Road in Creston, North Carolina.

Doe Valley Baptist Church to hold revival

Doe Valley Baptist Church will be having revival beginning Sunday, October 15th through Wednesday, October 18th. Sunday night service will begin at 6:00 pm. Monday thru Wednesday services will begin at 7:00 pm. Brother Ethan Greene from Vilas, North Carolina will be the visiting preacher. Pastor Ray Dowell and the congregation invite everyone to attend.

Nelson’s Chapel to hold annual fall festival

Nelson Chapel’s will hold their annual fall festival October 31st from 5:30-8:30.This year we are having inflatables, food will be served in the kitchen and we may have a little candy for the kids. They are located on Forge Creek Road behind the gas station. Watch for signs. Come join us for a load of fun.

Berea Baptist to hold revival

Berea Baptist will hold revival on October 22-25. Brother David Lyalls will be preaching. Prayer room at 6:30 pm nightly. Services are at 7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome.

Dr. Ben Carper to speak at Pine Grove Baptist Church

Dr. Ben Carper, Evangelist and the Director of The Bright Spot Hour international radio broadcast, will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, Oct. 29th -Nov. 1st. The Sunday services will be at 11am and 2pm. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Grief Share one session only “Surviving the Holidays”

Grief share, one session only “Surviving the holidays” will be held at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 24th

At 6:00 PM. Grief share is a recovery support group. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. This is a one session only about “Surviving the Holidays” led by Norma Roark BS,GC-C and Rosedda Fore. If you have experienced the loss of a loved one this is for you! Please call the church office at 727-9711 for additional information. The cost for the booklet is $5.00.

Beaver Dam Baptist Church

to hold revival services

Beaver Dam Baptist Church invites you to their revival services starting October 22nd through October 25th with Brother Rayton Puckett on Sunday at 4:00 am and 6:00 pm, Monday thru Wednesday at 7:00 pm. Monday night, Claybank will sing, Tuesday night The Knight Family and Wednesday night is special singing. Brother Keith Brown is the pastor. They are located at 2695 Beaver Dam Road in Vilas.

First Free Will Baptist to hold turkey dinner

First Free Will Baptist Church will hold a turkey dinner at their fellowship hall on November 4th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, roll, dessert and drink for only $7.00. Thank you for supporting First Freewill Baptist Church youth group.

First Free Will Baptist Church Youth Center to hold their Harvest Festival

First Free Will Baptist Church Youth Center will hold their harvest festival on October 28th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Hayride at 8:00 pm. There will be food, fun, games, cake walk, snow cones, funnel cakes and much more. Please come and join us.

State Line Baptist Church to hold Bible conference

State Line Baptist will hold a Bible Church October 19th – 22nd with Brother Ron Lynch at 7:00 pm nightly. Everyone is welcome.