Grief Share resumes at First Baptist Church August 15

We are pleased to announce the return of GriefShare on Tuesday, August 15, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. This is an internationally proven Bible-based, Christ-centered grief recovery support group. The sessions are 14 weeks and consist of journaling, workbooking and group discussions. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. A very capable certified grief counselor, Norma Roark, will lead the group assisted by Rosedda Fore. You may contact Norma at 727-8520 or email nbroark@yahoo.com. Please call the church office at 727-9711 to register no later than July 28. Cost for materials $25.00.