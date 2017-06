Gospel and Country Music Festival to be held at Ralph Stout Park

There will be a Gospel and Country Music Festival October 14 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, October 15 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and October 16th from 3:00 to 7:30 at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City. Come out and worship our Lord and Savior . Come and listen to country and Gospel music.