God’s Country Thrift Store has reopened for the summer

God’s Country Church Thrift Store has reopened for the summer. Our hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are having a clearance special for the month of June: all the clothes you can get in one bag for $2.00. There will be special prices on lots of other items, too. Come by and check us out at 996 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City.

If you have items to donate, please call 727-9472 to arrange a drop off time.

Our Sunday worship time is 11:00 a.m. and everyone is welcome. You will hear the Word of God preached and feel the love of God from our congregation.