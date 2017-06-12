First United Methodist Church invites Kids, 4-12, to Cave Quest VBS: Following Jesus, the Light of the World!

At Cave Quest, kids explore what it means to follow Jesus through dark times. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, dig into yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Cave Quest Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. June 26 – 30th, 6:00 – 8:30 pm. Need a ride? Call 423-727-1054.