First Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

First Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church at 421 West Main Street on Sunday, June 25-Thursday, June 29 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm nightly. We will have a cookout on Friday, June 30th at 6:00 pm. Please call the church at 727-9711 for a ride. If there is no answer, leave a message.