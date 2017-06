Come and explore the coolest book on the planet at Rainbow Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School

Come and explore the coolest books on the planet at Rainbow Mennonite Church Vacation Bible School June 11-June 16 from 6:00 to 8:45 pm. The church is located at 1155 Rainbow Road, Mountain City. They can be reached at 423-727-5882. If you need a ride, call 727-6851 or 291-9745.