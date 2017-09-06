Church Announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-727-9787. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

God’s Country Thrift Store has reopened for the summer

God’s Country Church Thrift Store has reopened for the summer. Our hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are having a clearance special for the month of June: all the clothes you can get in one bag for $2.00. There will be special prices on lots of other items, too. Come by and check us out at 996 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City.

If you have items to donate, please call 727-9472 to arrange a drop off time.

Our Sunday worship time is 11:00 a.m. and everyone is welcome. You will hear the Word of God preached and feel the love of God from our congregation.

Is your child signed up for CBM’s Released Time Education Program?

Make sure your child joins over 900 Johnson County students as they participate in Children’s Bible Ministries’ Released Time Education Program (CBM Time). Chapels are held in churches of four different denominations with community volunteers. Why Released Time? God tells us in Deuteronomy 11 to teach the children when we sit in the house, walk along the road, when we lie down and rise up, all the time. In obedience to Him, we need to be teaching our children about Him. What? Teaching Biblical truths & values through Bible stories. Who? Over 900 Johnson County students, grades 1-8. When? A one hour Bible chapel (CBM Time) each month, October through April. What will they do? Memorize Bible verses and hear an exciting Bible story. Students will also have an opportunity to sign up for Mailbox Bible Lessons. The boys and girls learn that God can be a significant part of their lives. If you would like to volunteer to help with Released Time, please call us. For more information, contact Mike Whitehouse at 727-1941 or email at mjstenn@gmail.com.

Pleasant Grove Baptist pre-school registration has begun

Pre-school Registration at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has now begun. The hours are 8:00am until 2:00 pm Mondays and Wednesdays. Please call (423)727-6805 for information and registration packets.

Pine Grove Baptist Church to hold free clothes/food pantry Saturday, September 9th

Pine Grove Baptist Church will host a FREE clothes closet/food pantry on Saturday, Sept 9th from 9am-noon. Distribution will be from the church parsonage located at 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City.

Messianic Evangelist, Brother Fred Shmidt, will be holding revival at Rainbow Mennonite Church

Brother Fred Shmidt, Messianic Evangelist, will be holding revival September 10th through the 14th at Rainbow Mennonite Church. The services will begin at 7:00 each evening. Brother Shmidt has been preaching the Gospel of Christ since 1955. He has a weekly program on living faith tv where he brings the latest updates on prophecy and the events that are leading to the soon return of “Yeshua” Jesus Christ. Rainbow Mennonite Church is located at 1155 Rainbow Road in Mountain City. For more info call 423-727-6230.

AWANA will start September 13th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

AWANA will start on Sept. 13th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Come to learn bible versus, food, and fun! Ages pre-school thru 6th grade. Call the church office if transportation needed (423)727-6805