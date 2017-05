Central Baptist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

Central Baptist Church, located at 2430 South Shady Street in Mountain City, TN 37683 will be having

Vacation Bible School – “Basic Training with Jesus” For Ages – Preschool (Ages 2) thru Teens. May 22nd – May 26th

6:00 – 8:30 PM each night

Church Van will be running – Please call 727-5301 and leave your name and number if you need a ride. Everyone is invited.

Pastor Rick Thomason.