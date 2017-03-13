Benefit Singing for Tri-State Baptist Children’s

Central Baptist Church will be hosting a benefit singing for the Tri-State Baptist Children’s Home on Saturday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m. The choir from the children’s home along with others will be singing. Everyone is invited to this special service in support of the children’s home. If you are unable to attend the service and would like to contribute to the children’s home ministry, please contact Pastor Rick Thomason at 423-727-5013 and arrangements can be made for your donation.