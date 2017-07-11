29th Annual Johnson County Camp Meeting scheduled for July 31-August 4

The 29th Annual Johnson County Camp meeting will be held the week of July 31st – August 4th at the Trade Community Center. Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. nightly with Evangelist Bro. Charles Worley, pastor of Providence Road Baptist Church, in Maiden, NC preaching each night. Special music will be provided by: Monday – The Perry Voices, Tuesday – The Nunn Sisters, Wednesday – Camp meeting Choir, Thursday, The Edwards Family and Friday – The Joyaires. Everyone is invited to join with us for Old Time Camp meeting services