Morleys celebrates 75th Anniversary

Delmer and Mandlene Morley of Shady Valley, Tennessee will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The couple’s children and their son-in-law are Jewell Walker of Johnson City, Tennessee and Carolyn and Wayne Moser, Lewisville, N.C. The couple’s grandchildren are Amy Forrester (Wes) Drake of Knoxville, Tennessee and Jason (Kirn) Moser of Advance, N.C.

Their great grandsons are twins born December 16, 2012 to Amy Forrester Drake and Wes Drake. The twins are Asher James Drake and Walker Howard Drake.

Delmer is retired from Raytheon, Bristol, Tennessee and is a World War II Veteran. Mandlene is a homemaker, Delmer and Mandlene were married April 25,1943.

Congratulations to Delmer and Mandlene on 75 years of marriage.